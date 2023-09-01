DW trains local jouros on environmental storytelling







Germany-based international broadcaster- Deutsche Welle (DW), and Khulna University's Mass Communication and Journalism Discipline jointly organized the training program as part of the project "Eco-Frontlines in the Indo-Pacific: Strengthening Local Environmental Journalism in South and Southeast Asia."



The workshop started at Khulna's Hotel Castle Salam on August 30, 2013 and will be ended on September 2, 2023. The training program aims to cultivate storytellers committed to championing environmental awareness.

With the imperative for effective journalism, the workshop seeks to provide Bangladeshi journalists with tools for resonant video storytelling on environmental issues.



Designed with interactive sessions, hands-on exercises, and engaging discussions, the workshop promotes collaboration and knowledge exchange among journalists from diverse media outlets.



Participating journalists in the ongoing workshop will gather ideas for environmental reporting. The three most promising news ideas will receive financial support from DW to create comprehensive reports.



