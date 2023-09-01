DU students demand enquiry Prof Wahiduzzaman’s ‘racist remark’







They held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture and marched different roads on the campus while heading to Administrative Building to hand over a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.



A five-member delegate handed over the memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor at noon with two point demands including enquiry on the incident and administrative action against Prof Wahiduzzaman for making 'racist remarks.'

A few students alleged Prof Wahiduzzaman of driving them out of the viva voce and assaulting them verbally because they covered their faces with hijab and niqab.



The students further alleged Wahiduzzaman of making derogatory remarks about religious sentiment and explaining Islam as per his will in classroom.



Hundreds of Dhaka University (DU) students on Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest a 'derogatory and racist' remark about hijab and niqab, made by Prof M Wahiduzzaman of Institute of Education and Research (IER).They held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture and marched different roads on the campus while heading to Administrative Building to hand over a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.A five-member delegate handed over the memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor at noon with two point demands including enquiry on the incident and administrative action against Prof Wahiduzzaman for making 'racist remarks.'A few students alleged Prof Wahiduzzaman of driving them out of the viva voce and assaulting them verbally because they covered their faces with hijab and niqab.The students further alleged Wahiduzzaman of making derogatory remarks about religious sentiment and explaining Islam as per his will in classroom.