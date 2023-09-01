Country’s untapped energy sector wooing foreign companies







However, according to a news report published in this daily, the recent proposal from ExxonMobil, a leading player in the energy sector, to invest up to $30 billion for deep-sea oil and gas exploration is a testament to the country's growing appeal in the global energy market.



In a significant development, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, expressed the government's positive consideration of ExxonMobil's investment proposal. This comes after a fruitful meeting with members of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, where the minister shared insights about the country's energy sector and the favourable investment climate.

The state minister's declaration of an expected $75 billion investment over the next 15 years to bolster the energy and power sector reflects the ambitious aspirations of a 'Smart Bangladesh.'



However, what's particularly encouraging is that this enthusiasm is not limited by concerns about the political situation in Bangladesh. The confidence displayed by US businessmen signifies their belief in the country's stability and commitment to fostering a conducive business environment. The State Minister's assurance that renowned global oil companies like Chevron and Excelerate are already successfully operating in Bangladesh reinforces the notion of a win-win partnership that aligns with the country's legal and regulatory framework.



Collaboration with the United States in the energy sector has a longstanding history, spanning over three decades. Presence of Chevron, contributing significantly to the nation's energy supply, and Excelerate's role in LNG supply underpin the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations. This partnership isn't just about immediate gains - it is also about ensuring Bangladesh's energy security and paving the way for sustainable development.



Amid this pursuit of energy prosperity, it's noteworthy that Bangladesh is poised to offer international oil companies an enhanced output share and surplus gas-export facilities.



As Bangladesh treads the path towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental responsibility, it is essential to maintain transparency, prioritize environmental safeguards, and ensure equitable distribution of benefits. Engaging with reputable international partners with a history of ethical practices can pave the path for a successful venture.



The global energy landscape is rapidly evolving, and countries across the world are striving to secure their energy security while transitioning towards cleaner and more sustainable sources. In this pursuit, Bangladesh finds itself at a crucial juncture, as it explores the possibility of harnessing its hydrocarbon potentials in the Bay of Bengal through foreign investment.