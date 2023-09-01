Video
Friday, 1 September, 2023
Home Editorial

Overcrowding and staff shortage at Khulna Hospital

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The recent struggles of patients seeking treatment at KMCH paint a grim picture. The hospital's capacity of 500 beds is far exceeded by the overwhelming number of patients, with reports suggesting that the hospital is currently accommodating three times its intended capacity. This unprecedented situation has led to patients receiving treatment on verandas, staircases, and even on the floors due to a lack of available beds.

Furthermore, the outdoor department of the hospital is grappling with an average of 1500 patients seeking medical attention daily. It is evident that the medical staff is doing their best to provide care under these challenging circumstances.

The fact that 81 posts remain vacant across various departments and wards at KMCH is alarming. This shortage of staff not only impacts patient care but also places an undue burden on the existing medical personnel who are working tirelessly to provide treatment and assistance to patients in need. The demand for increased recruitment of physicians, staff, and the expansion of accommodation facilities is a legitimate call for a sustainable resolution to this crisis.

I urge the concerned authorities to take swift action to recruit additional staff, allocate resources, and implement effective measures to manage patient flow and healthcare delivery at KMCH.

Tanha Jahan Diya
Social worker


