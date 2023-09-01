Eco-destructive foreign trees for short-term profits







Our village Bengal is covered with green plants. Many species of trees, shrubs, and foliage grow naturally here. However, with the passage of time, our tree resources are on the way to destruction. The tree resources of the country are decreasing due to various reasons. In order to protect the balance of the environment, 25 percent of the land is supposed to have trees or forests, but even half of the land does not have trees. Tree resources are being freely cut down for fuel as well as housing construction. And on this occasion, various fast growing species of trees have been imported from abroad.



Although they play a role in solving the energy crisis, they continue to wreak havoc on the soil and environment. As the foreign trees are brought by the people of Bangladesh, some plants themselves have entered the ecosystem in Bangladesh. Exotic species like raintree, teak, akasmani, akashi, baby, acacia, eucalyptus need a lot of space. They absorb nutrients and water much faster than native plants. Therefore native trees cannot live around these trees. Raintree, mahogany, chambul etc. came legally during the British period. In the 1980s came Akashmani, Eucalyptus, Shishu, Ipilipil, Acacia and Khair. And at various times entered without permission - refujilata, svarnalata, matmatia, pisces, parthonium, kachuripana, etc.

According to researchers, there were about five thousand species of trees in Bangladesh in the past. But now more than 1,000 are extinct. One of the reasons for extinction is these invasive alien trees. Covered with thousands of native trees including banyan, kadam, hijal, jarul, tamal and Bengali means banyan, pakur, fig, mango, jam, shimul, palash, hijal, chatim, kadam, shal, palm, tamarind associated with our traditional heritage. Bengali means jasmine, jasmine, malti, myrrh, and countless vines including flowers. Many species of animals, birds and insects live around these plants of Bengal. Humans grow unbalanced. Demand has increased for food, clothing and housing.



Along with that, the unlimited demand for luxury, wealth, lust and cash has increased. Therefore, there are countless arrangements for looting nature. Forests are being destroyed in the name of development for factories. In the name of saving it again, a strange arrangement of greening is going on in hundreds of projects with lakhs of rupees. Bengal's trees and nature are being destroyed at all levels of the state, society and individuals.



And since Eucalyptus was brought to Bangladesh in 1960, it has been planted everywhere under social forestry even under government initiatives. All over the country, these environmentally harmful trees can be seen on the side of the road, on the banks of ponds, in the aisles of fields. Eucalyptus, Akashmani trees are planted only for timber consideration. But a tree is more than just a few cubic feet of wood. The main concern with trees is the ecosystem.



Consideration should be given to how compatible the trees are with the ecosystem. With a tree there are many species of animals and birds, the life cycle and life cycle of countless microorganisms. Humans are looting all the parts of the tree with intelligence, strategy and arms as if the human species is the sole proprietor in nature! But other creatures in nature also have rights. People are now blinded by self-centeredness in the pursuit of luxury and wealth.



On the other hand, exotic Eucalyptus, Akashmani tree structure and behavior are also very self-centered. These plants absorb a lot of water day and night. Although there is no reliable research data on water absorption by eucalyptus trees, I have observed by direct observation that some eucalyptus plants on the banks of one of our two side by side small ponds absorb a lot of water.



During the dry season, the water of this pond would stop at the bottom. Other pond banks had common indigenous trees, which had relatively high water content. Also, on the side of one of our lands where there were some eucalyptus, the soil on that side would be dry and neat if it did not rain for two to four days even during the monsoon. And on the side where there were mango-kadam trees, the soil on that side was very moist. After cutting those eucalyptus trees, this problem no longer occurs.



Every suffering farmer has such a bitter experience. Eucalyptus, Akashmani tree branches are erect and spreading. As a result, no animals and birds can nest in the branches of these trees. Can't even sit and rest. No animal can eat their flowers and fruits. Leaves are not suitable for cattle and goats. Even no micro-flora-fauna (tiny plants and animals) can grow on them. Which can be said in a word is absolutely aggressive self-centered!



Let's compare this with the eco-friendly banyan trees of Bengal. The horizontal structure of the branches of the Mayamakha shadowy banyan tree seems to be inviting the birds with outstretched arms - 'Come and nest in my branches and eat the fruit! Add life to the nest of peace in the dense shade of wide leaves!' Not only birds, but also myriads of organisms, bees, bats and monkeys are the sure safe haven of the banyan tree. Again, the fig tree or Khoksa tree is a year-round food provider for animals and birds.



Monkeys and Hanuman in the forest depend largely on figs. Yagya or Jagdumur fruit is a delicious and highly nutritious vegetable. Its bhaji, bharta and jhol are also cooked. Each 100 grams of figs have a nutritional value of 37 kcal, 126 micrograms of carotene and vitamins A, B, C, and other elements including a lot of iron. Figs are plants of very high medicinal value. According to experts, jagdumur is very effective in treating smallpox, diabetes, heart disease, kidney and urinary problems, nervous weakness, increasing brain power, cold and cough, boils or gland swelling (tumors) and gynecological diseases.



Over the years, the trees grown in Bengal have adapted to their own environment. The importance of trees in Bengal is essential to prevent environmental pollution and natural disasters in this densely populated country.



Finally, I would like to say that foreign trees should be avoided to increase the richness of trees. In order to enjoy the wonderful beauty of lotuses in the water, drinking water should be avoided. All in all, a massive campaign is needed by the government highlighting the harmful aspects of foreign treesAnd every season, if you take the initiative to plant saplings of diverse trees along major roads, river or canal embankments, educational institutions, religious institutions, bazaars, waste places and habitations, the balance of the environment in all areas of the country will be protected, as well as the biodiversity of the area will increase and besides.



Diverse Availability of food will be created.So, let us all contribute to the environment by planting saplings of diverse (fruit, forest and medicinal) trees in an organized and individual capacity. Create a beautiful and safe environment for the present and future generations to live healthy.



The writer is Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society Environment and Health Affairs Secretary, Sobuj Andolan Central Committee One of the main reasons for the environmental disaster in Bangladesh is the invasion of foreign species of trees. Therefore, although it is unbelievable, such incidents are happening in the country. Many foreign species of trees have entered our green nature in various ways. As a result of the continuous growth of these foreign trees and shrubs, at least 1000 native species of trees have gradually disappeared from the nature of Bangladesh in the last decade. According to experts, various exotic species of trees are causing immense damage to Bangladesh's environment and biodiversity. Therefore, to save the environment, foreign harmful trees should be discarded.Our village Bengal is covered with green plants. Many species of trees, shrubs, and foliage grow naturally here. However, with the passage of time, our tree resources are on the way to destruction. The tree resources of the country are decreasing due to various reasons. In order to protect the balance of the environment, 25 percent of the land is supposed to have trees or forests, but even half of the land does not have trees. Tree resources are being freely cut down for fuel as well as housing construction. And on this occasion, various fast growing species of trees have been imported from abroad.Although they play a role in solving the energy crisis, they continue to wreak havoc on the soil and environment. As the foreign trees are brought by the people of Bangladesh, some plants themselves have entered the ecosystem in Bangladesh. Exotic species like raintree, teak, akasmani, akashi, baby, acacia, eucalyptus need a lot of space. They absorb nutrients and water much faster than native plants. Therefore native trees cannot live around these trees. Raintree, mahogany, chambul etc. came legally during the British period. In the 1980s came Akashmani, Eucalyptus, Shishu, Ipilipil, Acacia and Khair. And at various times entered without permission - refujilata, svarnalata, matmatia, pisces, parthonium, kachuripana, etc.According to researchers, there were about five thousand species of trees in Bangladesh in the past. But now more than 1,000 are extinct. One of the reasons for extinction is these invasive alien trees. Covered with thousands of native trees including banyan, kadam, hijal, jarul, tamal and Bengali means banyan, pakur, fig, mango, jam, shimul, palash, hijal, chatim, kadam, shal, palm, tamarind associated with our traditional heritage. Bengali means jasmine, jasmine, malti, myrrh, and countless vines including flowers. Many species of animals, birds and insects live around these plants of Bengal. Humans grow unbalanced. Demand has increased for food, clothing and housing.Along with that, the unlimited demand for luxury, wealth, lust and cash has increased. Therefore, there are countless arrangements for looting nature. Forests are being destroyed in the name of development for factories. In the name of saving it again, a strange arrangement of greening is going on in hundreds of projects with lakhs of rupees. Bengal's trees and nature are being destroyed at all levels of the state, society and individuals.And since Eucalyptus was brought to Bangladesh in 1960, it has been planted everywhere under social forestry even under government initiatives. All over the country, these environmentally harmful trees can be seen on the side of the road, on the banks of ponds, in the aisles of fields. Eucalyptus, Akashmani trees are planted only for timber consideration. But a tree is more than just a few cubic feet of wood. The main concern with trees is the ecosystem.Consideration should be given to how compatible the trees are with the ecosystem. With a tree there are many species of animals and birds, the life cycle and life cycle of countless microorganisms. Humans are looting all the parts of the tree with intelligence, strategy and arms as if the human species is the sole proprietor in nature! But other creatures in nature also have rights. People are now blinded by self-centeredness in the pursuit of luxury and wealth.On the other hand, exotic Eucalyptus, Akashmani tree structure and behavior are also very self-centered. These plants absorb a lot of water day and night. Although there is no reliable research data on water absorption by eucalyptus trees, I have observed by direct observation that some eucalyptus plants on the banks of one of our two side by side small ponds absorb a lot of water.During the dry season, the water of this pond would stop at the bottom. Other pond banks had common indigenous trees, which had relatively high water content. Also, on the side of one of our lands where there were some eucalyptus, the soil on that side would be dry and neat if it did not rain for two to four days even during the monsoon. And on the side where there were mango-kadam trees, the soil on that side was very moist. After cutting those eucalyptus trees, this problem no longer occurs.Every suffering farmer has such a bitter experience. Eucalyptus, Akashmani tree branches are erect and spreading. As a result, no animals and birds can nest in the branches of these trees. Can't even sit and rest. No animal can eat their flowers and fruits. Leaves are not suitable for cattle and goats. Even no micro-flora-fauna (tiny plants and animals) can grow on them. Which can be said in a word is absolutely aggressive self-centered!Let's compare this with the eco-friendly banyan trees of Bengal. The horizontal structure of the branches of the Mayamakha shadowy banyan tree seems to be inviting the birds with outstretched arms - 'Come and nest in my branches and eat the fruit! Add life to the nest of peace in the dense shade of wide leaves!' Not only birds, but also myriads of organisms, bees, bats and monkeys are the sure safe haven of the banyan tree. Again, the fig tree or Khoksa tree is a year-round food provider for animals and birds.Monkeys and Hanuman in the forest depend largely on figs. Yagya or Jagdumur fruit is a delicious and highly nutritious vegetable. Its bhaji, bharta and jhol are also cooked. Each 100 grams of figs have a nutritional value of 37 kcal, 126 micrograms of carotene and vitamins A, B, C, and other elements including a lot of iron. Figs are plants of very high medicinal value. According to experts, jagdumur is very effective in treating smallpox, diabetes, heart disease, kidney and urinary problems, nervous weakness, increasing brain power, cold and cough, boils or gland swelling (tumors) and gynecological diseases.Over the years, the trees grown in Bengal have adapted to their own environment. The importance of trees in Bengal is essential to prevent environmental pollution and natural disasters in this densely populated country.Finally, I would like to say that foreign trees should be avoided to increase the richness of trees. In order to enjoy the wonderful beauty of lotuses in the water, drinking water should be avoided. All in all, a massive campaign is needed by the government highlighting the harmful aspects of foreign treesAnd every season, if you take the initiative to plant saplings of diverse trees along major roads, river or canal embankments, educational institutions, religious institutions, bazaars, waste places and habitations, the balance of the environment in all areas of the country will be protected, as well as the biodiversity of the area will increase and besides.Diverse Availability of food will be created.So, let us all contribute to the environment by planting saplings of diverse (fruit, forest and medicinal) trees in an organized and individual capacity. Create a beautiful and safe environment for the present and future generations to live healthy.The writer is Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society Environment and Health Affairs Secretary, Sobuj Andolan Central Committee