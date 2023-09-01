Develop human values through moral education



�As far as human civilization has advanced, so far has human conscience succeeded" The importance of fostering, practicing and developing moral values in the society is immense for the spiritual and social excellence of people and to ensure development and progress in national life. By winning the war in 1971 we achieved independent sovereign Bangladesh. At the cost of much blood we have gained our freedom, our victory. This freedom was possible only because of the desire and sacrifice of the entire countrymen. Therefore, we need to build a happy and prosperous nation by becoming educated citizens in duty and moral education�





Today, the technological character of the world has changed, but the basic character of human life has not changed at all. So the world is still irrevocably governed by the human mind. If the values resulting from moral education are not instilled in that mind, the society can never be properly managed. The ideal character of society is maintained only by the mutual cordial relations between man and man. But in a valueless society, human-to-human interaction is reduced to artificial mechanics. Then that society became lifeless even though it was governed by conventional rules. In short, the holistic development of values at all levels of the society frees the human mind from the shackles of narrow self-interest and helps bring about meaningful reconciliation of the human soul with the Supreme Spirit of creation.





By living the educational life in this multi-faceted approach, gradually the values emerge in the hearts of the students. It is because of this absolute realization of the ancient sages of the subcontinent that great importance has been attached to ethics in the ancient Indian tradition. As everything decays in the course of time, so too has human values and morals. As civilization progressed towards modern mechanization, the consumptive lust of man also went upward. Due to this lust the concept of human values has been defeated in the war with reputation, the main component of human character formation. In this way values gradually become secondary and are buried under the massive consumerism of people.



In today's age, people are giving more importance to self-interest. In a largely valueless society, that self-interest is essentially lustful in character and morally senseless. No one thing can be identified specifically as the cause of the decline of moral values in the present society. Because the values of a person or a society are not developed in a day, just as they do not end in a day. Like the development of values, the development of an atmosphere of worthlessness is also a long-term process.



In this long-term process, various factors can affect the atmosphere. All these problems cannot be freed; these problems can only be prevented temporarily by imposing various mechanical rules. In order to rekindle the development of values in the human mind, first of all every human being should be educated in moral education from the first stage of life. Educated in that moral education, when people enter youth, the seeds of values hidden in the heart will sprout and the human being will develop effectively. And when a society is built by numerous human beings with worthwhile values, soon all problems will be removed from that society. Every creation in this world has a specific purpose. Just as action does not happen without a cause, so no creation of the world is without context.



The ultimate aim of human life should be to find the purpose of one's life by becoming a true human being after birth in life. But if human life is without value, then the process of becoming a worthwhile human being through full development remains incomplete. Life then becomes confusing and meaningless like walking around in a puzzle. And a meaningless life is nothing but a burden to the world. Therefore, through the practice of moral education, the basic goal of human life should be to search for the context of life by fully developing the sense of values in one's heart and by meaningful creation of value and consciousness.



People with moral and social values are the pride of the country and nation. As the number of such people in the society increases, the glory of the society and the nation will increase. So we all should practice ethics. Lack of moral values leads to chaos in the society.



Social inequality, injustice, unbridled corruption etc. chaotic conditions upset the social life, as a result of which human welfare is disrupted. War, murder, looting and terrorism increase. Due to the lack of moral and social values, there is chaos and anarchy in the world today. In such a situation, everyone should practice moral values. For the welfare of the country and nation, we must prevent the degradation of moral values.



For this, justice and honesty must be established at all levels of society. We need to bring our children back from unhealthy competition to create a fairer society. And the primary responsibility of this work is the parents or guardians. Curriculum and curriculum should include such things so that children grow up with good and virtuous values and morals.



Religious education also plays an important role in the formation of moral character, and parents or guardians should keep a watchful eye on developing their children as human beings from childhood. Along with religious education, moral education should be strengthened. Students at all levels should be encouraged to engage in creative reading alongside textbooks. Motivational education should be given to the students to develop empathy towards people and nature.



The writer is a Student of Department of Management, Joynal Hazari College, Feni



