

Exclusive interview of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas As the country's political landscape heats up with a splurge of political activities during the run-up to the election months, the media sector has been kept busy than any time before in recent times. Media's role in democracy, and especially in contributing to hold free, fair and credible elections is unquestionable and indisputable. US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas recently shared his valuable insights on the role of the fourth estate in democracy and holding free & fair elections with the Daily Observer. The astute diplomat believes, as in his words - Every vote, every voice must count. For this to happen, journalists need to be able to move freely and cover the elections without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation. The interview has been conducted by our Editorial Chief, Shahriar Feroze.



Daily Observer: Since Bangladesh is a democracy, how do you envisage the media sector's role in Bangladesh's upcoming 12th National Parliamentary Elections to be held in January of 2024?



Ambassador Peter Haas: The role of media in free societies and in the democratic process is essential. Journalists are the guardians of truth who educate the public and hold powerful individuals accountable. That is a vital role right now. Once the Election Commission has announced a date for the election, which we understand might be in December or January, then the role of journalists and civil society will be even more essential. Journalists should be free to travel to polling sites, interview participants in the voting process, and investigate irregularities. Banning journalists from using motorbikes to travel from location to location during the elections may be viewed by observers as intentionally limiting press coverage and potentially hindering the press from reporting on any suspected irregularities.

The United States supports the Prime Minister's stated commitment of holding free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh. We would like to see elections that are held according to international standards, in a manner that allows the people of Bangladesh to choose their own leaders. Every vote, every voice must count. For this to happen, journalists need to be able to move freely and cover the elections without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.



Daily Observer: An independent and vibrant media is an essential component of any democratic society. On that note - where do you think our polity or government is missing out, in terms of convincing key political opponent party/parties to participate in the upcoming general elections next year?



Elections allow people to choose their own leaders. We have spoken out both publicly and privately when we have had concerns, such as our ongoing concerns about intimidation of journalists, police and government harassment of reporters and monitoring of their and their families' movements.



We do not stand alone in our support for press freedom in Bangladesh. In February, we joined partner nations to establish a local network of the Media Freedom Coalition. The Media Freedom Coalition is a partnership of countries working together to advocate for media freedom, both online and offline. It advocates for the safety of journalists and media workers and calls for accountability of those who harm journalists and those that severely restrict them from doing their job.



Daily Observer: Given the pattern and outcome of Bangladesh's previous two general elections, how can our media sector play a more decisive role to inform voters on making practical and real-politik decisions?



Ambassador Peter Haas: Journalists play an essential role in in any democracy. Their work ensures transparency, uncovers corruption, and safeguards the public's right to know information that affects their lives. Particularly during an election campaign, and on and after the day of the election, they need to be able to make the public aware of the issues and to uncover any wrongdoing. They must be able to do their jobs without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation. Citizens rely on journalists to provide accurate information. An informed electorate is crucial for a thriving democratic society.



Daily Observer: Do you, in any manner, consider the Cyber Security Act (CSA) to pose an impediment for holding free, fair and credible elections in Bangladesh? If yes, on what grounds?



Ambassador Peter Haas: We have repeatedly expressed our concerns about the DSA both publicly and privately. We were especially concerned about reports of arrests made under the Digital Security Act that aimed to suppress, intimidate, or detain civil society members or journalists who were exercising their right to inform or express their views. I note that one individual died while in custody under the DSA for a nonbailable offense. We feel strongly that the law could easily be used as a tool of repression.



The draft CSA continues to criminalize freedom of expression and could likewise be used to to suppress, intimidate, or detain civil society members or journalists. We have expressed our concerns in more detail to the Bangladeshi government..



Daily Observer: Do you think major media outlets in Bangladesh are politically biased in recent times? If yes, then they are surely polarizing a huge number of people politically. How that can be prevented in your opinion?



Ambassador Peter Haas: The great thing about having a free press and freedom of expression is that the public can hear many voices. Some media houses may favor one point of view, while others favor a different point of view. This is normal to have many different outlets of opinion. What we would like to see is freedom of the press and freedom of expression for any outlet or journalist, and whether they are critical of the government or expose facts that paint the government in a bad light - journalism is a profession, and an honorable one.



It helps society collectively explore issues and discover truths. So, it is concerning when journalists and media outlets are demonized or experience personal attacks for their reporting. We would also hope that media houses and their owners are not criticized or pressured over their reporting and views. I understand passions are high, but keeping the focus on positions and not personal attacks can help reduce polarization.



Daily Observer: According to a 2021 study, the ruling party has reportedly provided licenses to 36 private TV channels between 2009 and 2018, while the BNP government granted licenses to 5 TV channels during its last term in office. Understandably, political affiliation, family ties and business interests have largely shaped today's media ownership patterns in Bangladesh. That being a fact, what potential threats do you see for state-owned and politically biased media outlets to negatively impact upcoming general polls?



Ambassador Peter Haas: In an environment with a free press and freedom of expression, we would expect to hear many points of view from many different voices. If any voices are suppressed because of their party affiliation or point of view, through the denial of licenses or by other means, that is of great concern. All political parties should have access to the media and the ability to communicate their messages to the public. The people should be free to consume a variety of viewpoints and consider different opinions on a topic. This information arbitrage helps people make informed decisions based on diverse sources of information.



That's why, when the Government of Bangladesh canceled the declaration (authorization to publish) of the Dainik Dinkal newspaper in February, we joined other member nations in the Media Freedom Coalition to express our concern.



Daily Observer: Where is our media sector failing, in terms of getting more actively engaged with people and political parties with regard to the upcoming national polls less than 9 months away?



Ambassador Peter Haas: I will leave it to media professionals themselves to determine how the sector is performing. The concern of the United States is that journalists have freedom to do their jobs. By protecting press freedom, we uphold our shared values of democracy and human rights. The right to press freedom is enshrined in the founding documents of the United Nations, as well as in Article 39 of the Bangladesh Constitution and many other national constitutions.



The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, recognizes the importance of freedom of expression. Article 19 states, "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."



Especially during an election year, journalists must be able to do their job-to cover candidates of all parties and uncover any wrongdoing during the campaign season--without fear of harassment, intimidation, or violence. As one of our most respected journalists, Walter Kronkite said, "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy."



