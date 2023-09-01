

Heavy rain submerges T-Aman, vegetable fields at Nageshwari



If the stranded water takes a long time to recede farmers' dreams will go vain. It was feared.



Due to the active role of the monsoon climate, the heavy rain has been continuing in the upazila for the last several days.

All water bodies in the upazila including ditches, canals, and beels have been full of rain water. Bursting localities, water entered adjacent croplands including T-Aman and vegetable fields.



A flood situation is prevailing across the upazila.



According to upazila agriculture office sources, these T-Aman and vegetable fields are still under water.



Besides, upstream tide is swelling water levels in Brahmaputra, Gangadhar, Dudhkumar, Shankakhosh and other rivers.



According to sources at Water Development Board (WDB), the Dudhkumar River water was flowing below 28 centimetre (cm) of danger mark at Pateshwari Point while the Brahmaputra River was flowing below 54 cm at Nunkhawa Point on Monday at 9 am.



The way the water levels are increasing, these rivers are likely to burst their banks to enter localities.



The sinking condition is likely to last as low areas have already been inundated.



A number of farmers including Abu Abdullah of Momimganj, Swapon of Purba Sanchuarvita, Suresh of Bamandanga Senpara, Osman Goni of Teliani in the municipality said, their T-Aman fields were inundated few days back; later on, these were replanted; if their T-Aman fields get damaged again, it will not be possible to recoup their losses.



Upazila Senior Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, if the stranded water recedes rapidly, there will be not much damage to T-Aman paddy. If the sky turns clear, the flood condition will improve rapidly, the official added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 31: Heavy rain-caused water stagnation has submerged 650 hectares (ha) of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) and 28 ha of vegetable fields in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.If the stranded water takes a long time to recede farmers' dreams will go vain. It was feared.Due to the active role of the monsoon climate, the heavy rain has been continuing in the upazila for the last several days.All water bodies in the upazila including ditches, canals, and beels have been full of rain water. Bursting localities, water entered adjacent croplands including T-Aman and vegetable fields.A flood situation is prevailing across the upazila.According to upazila agriculture office sources, these T-Aman and vegetable fields are still under water.Besides, upstream tide is swelling water levels in Brahmaputra, Gangadhar, Dudhkumar, Shankakhosh and other rivers.According to sources at Water Development Board (WDB), the Dudhkumar River water was flowing below 28 centimetre (cm) of danger mark at Pateshwari Point while the Brahmaputra River was flowing below 54 cm at Nunkhawa Point on Monday at 9 am.The way the water levels are increasing, these rivers are likely to burst their banks to enter localities.The sinking condition is likely to last as low areas have already been inundated.A number of farmers including Abu Abdullah of Momimganj, Swapon of Purba Sanchuarvita, Suresh of Bamandanga Senpara, Osman Goni of Teliani in the municipality said, their T-Aman fields were inundated few days back; later on, these were replanted; if their T-Aman fields get damaged again, it will not be possible to recoup their losses.Upazila Senior Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, if the stranded water recedes rapidly, there will be not much damage to T-Aman paddy. If the sky turns clear, the flood condition will improve rapidly, the official added.