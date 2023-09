Upazila Food Controller's office suspended their dealership. These dealers included two from Bora-Machua Union and one from Mathbaria Sader Union.



PIROJPUR, Aug 31: Dealership of three government rice dealers was cancelled on charge of irregularity and corruption in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Upazila Food Controller's office suspended their dealership. These dealers included two from Bora-Machua Union and one from Mathbaria Sader Union.This information was confirmed by Upazila Food Controller Md Mehedi Hasan.