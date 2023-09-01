Video
Friday, 1 September, 2023
Countryside

Three die inside septic tanks

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people died after inhaling toxic gas inside different septic tanks in two districts- Barishal and Dinajpur, recently.

DINAJPUR: A teenage boy died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Biral Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in South Jagatpur Village under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 15, son of Aynul Islam, a resident of the village.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ruhul Amin said Shafiqul went down to the newly made septic tank for cleaning but lost consciousness there.

Realising the matter, his colleagues rescued him and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biral Police Station (PS) Rejaul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: A man and his son died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Banaripara Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam Hawlader, 70, and his son Kamrul Islam Haider, 43, residents of Udaykathi Village in the upazila.

It was known that Kamrul was cleaning the surface of the newly built septic tank in his house. At one stage, the bucket he was using fell inside the tank.

While trying to pick up the bucket from there, he fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas. Later on, his father Abul Kalam got also senseless as he came forward to rescue his son.

Both of them were rescued and taken to neighbouring Swarupkathi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.


