Three nabbed with gold bars at Benapole







The detained persons are: Saidur Rahman Mazed, 33, and Saiful Islam, 36, hail from Jhenidah District; and Masud Chowdhury Babu, 31, a resident of Sharsha Upazila in Jashore.



Acting upon a tip-off, a special patrolling team of BGB-21 of Khulna battalion conducted a frisk at a private car in Dawlatpur area, and caught the trio red-handed along with four gold bars, said its captain Lt Col Tanvir Rahman.

He said the estimated worth of the gold bars is Tk 2.65 crore.



The detained people were, however, handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after filing of a case against them, the BGB official added.



SHARSHA, JASHORE, Aug 31: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three smugglers along with four gold bars from Benapole border area in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The detained persons are: Saidur Rahman Mazed, 33, and Saiful Islam, 36, hail from Jhenidah District; and Masud Chowdhury Babu, 31, a resident of Sharsha Upazila in Jashore.Acting upon a tip-off, a special patrolling team of BGB-21 of Khulna battalion conducted a frisk at a private car in Dawlatpur area, and caught the trio red-handed along with four gold bars, said its captain Lt Col Tanvir Rahman.He said the estimated worth of the gold bars is Tk 2.65 crore.The detained people were, however, handed over to Benapole Port Police Station after filing of a case against them, the BGB official added.