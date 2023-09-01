Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Jamalpur, Barishal, Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolgirl and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Barishal and Laxmipur, in two days.

JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal after two days of his missing in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, 32, son of late Nizam Uddin, a resident of Kaidola Village under Shahbaz Union in the upazila.

According to police sources, the man left his house on Monday morning and had been missing since then. Later on, local people spotted his body in a canal in Gazaria area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11 am and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Madarganj Model Police Station (PS) Jinnat Ali Jinnah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: The body of a girl was recovered on Wednesday morning after 21 hours of her missing in the Kocha River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

Deceased Nishat Tasnim Tanha, 16, was the daughter of Kamrul Hasan Nasir Molla of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila. She passed SSC examination with getting GPA-5 from Motijheel Ideal School in Dhaka this year.

It was known that Tanha went missing in the Kocha River in Bhabanipur Upazila under Wazirpur Upazila on Tuesday noon while she along with her younger brother was bathing in it.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not locate her.

Later on, her floating body was spotted by locals in the Sandhya River adjacent to Kalibazar in Banaripara Upazila of the district at around 9 am.
 
Wazirpur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was taken for burial by the deceased's family members.

KAMALNAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Gulnahar Akhter Munni, 26, wife of Oman expatriate Nizam Uddin, a resident of Haji Fazel Miarhat area under Torabganj Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sirajul Islam of the same area.  

The deceased's mother Shamsun Nesa said Munni got married with Nizam Uddin, son of Shahe Alam of the area, about eight years back. Members of her in-laws often tortured Munni over family issues since the marriage.
 
Later on, they were informed that Munni committed suicide at around 9 pm on Tuesday, said the deceased's mother.  

Shamsun Nesa alleged that Munni must be murdered by her in-laws. She demanded justice over the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar PS Mohammad Solaiman said on information, police have recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the actual reason behind the death of Munni would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rain submerges T-Aman, vegetable fields at Nageshwari
3 rice dealers punished in Pirojpur
Three die inside septic tanks
Three nabbed with gold bars at Benapole
Three found dead in Jamalpur, Barishal, Laxmipur
Sundarban to re-open today for tourism, fishing
100kg shrimp seized in Sundarban
Feni Debate Forum gets new body


Latest News
BNP to hold procession on founding anniv today
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft