Three found dead in Jamalpur, Barishal, Laxmipur







JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal after two days of his missing in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, 32, son of late Nizam Uddin, a resident of Kaidola Village under Shahbaz Union in the upazila.

According to police sources, the man left his house on Monday morning and had been missing since then. Later on, local people spotted his body in a canal in Gazaria area of the upazila in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11 am and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Madarganj Model Police Station (PS) Jinnat Ali Jinnah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



BARISHAL: The body of a girl was recovered on Wednesday morning after 21 hours of her missing in the Kocha River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.



Deceased Nishat Tasnim Tanha, 16, was the daughter of Kamrul Hasan Nasir Molla of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila. She passed SSC examination with getting GPA-5 from Motijheel Ideal School in Dhaka this year.



It was known that Tanha went missing in the Kocha River in Bhabanipur Upazila under Wazirpur Upazila on Tuesday noon while she along with her younger brother was bathing in it.



On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not locate her.



Later on, her floating body was spotted by locals in the Sandhya River adjacent to Kalibazar in Banaripara Upazila of the district at around 9 am.



Wazirpur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was taken for burial by the deceased's family members.



KAMALNAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Gulnahar Akhter Munni, 26, wife of Oman expatriate Nizam Uddin, a resident of Haji Fazel Miarhat area under Torabganj Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sirajul Islam of the same area.



The deceased's mother Shamsun Nesa said Munni got married with Nizam Uddin, son of Shahe Alam of the area, about eight years back. Members of her in-laws often tortured Munni over family issues since the marriage.



Later on, they were informed that Munni committed suicide at around 9 pm on Tuesday, said the deceased's mother.



Shamsun Nesa alleged that Munni must be murdered by her in-laws. She demanded justice over the killing.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar PS Mohammad Solaiman said on information, police have recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the actual reason behind the death of Munni would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



