

Sundarban to re-open today for tourism, fishing



With a view to safe-breeding of fishes and wild animals in the Sundarban, the Forest Department announced a ban on fishing and tourism in the rivers and canals in the Sundarban from June 1 to August 31.



Mihir Kumar Doe, forest conservator of Khulna circle, told The Daily Observer on Thursday, the Sundarban will be opened for domestic and foreign tourists, side by side for the fishermen and the bawoaly, who earn forest resources through the pass (pass permit).

Over 2,000 fishermen and bawoaly submitted all necessary documents including renewal of Board Licence Certificate (BLC), and every fisherman must carry a permission letter while fishing in the rivers and canals in the Sundarban area.



Forest-dependent fishermen, tour operators, launches and boatmen have already completed preparations in advance ahead of the reopening, he said.



A renowned tour operator Md Faruk Hossain said, "This time a huge number of tourists are expected to visit the eastern part of the Sundarban."



"Foreign and native tourists will visit Sundarban at several tourist spots including Karamjol, Harbaria, Kotka, Kachikhali, Hironpoint, Dublarchar and Nilkamal from September to February through various vessels," he said.



Nazmul Azam Devid, general secretary of Tour Operators Association, said, "This year many tourists will easily cross the Padma Bridge by road and flock to the Sundarban of the eastern divisions every day."



On May 31, the Forest Department announced a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarban starting from June 1.

These three months are the breeding season for most species of fish, and hence the department enforced the ban. The ban was effective till August 31.



KHULNA, Aug 31: After a three-month closure, the Forest Department is going to reopen the Sundarban, the largest mangrove forest of the world and a UNESCO world heritage site, for tourism and fishing on September 1.With a view to safe-breeding of fishes and wild animals in the Sundarban, the Forest Department announced a ban on fishing and tourism in the rivers and canals in the Sundarban from June 1 to August 31.Mihir Kumar Doe, forest conservator of Khulna circle, told The Daily Observer on Thursday, the Sundarban will be opened for domestic and foreign tourists, side by side for the fishermen and the bawoaly, who earn forest resources through the pass (pass permit).Over 2,000 fishermen and bawoaly submitted all necessary documents including renewal of Board Licence Certificate (BLC), and every fisherman must carry a permission letter while fishing in the rivers and canals in the Sundarban area.Forest-dependent fishermen, tour operators, launches and boatmen have already completed preparations in advance ahead of the reopening, he said.A renowned tour operator Md Faruk Hossain said, "This time a huge number of tourists are expected to visit the eastern part of the Sundarban.""Foreign and native tourists will visit Sundarban at several tourist spots including Karamjol, Harbaria, Kotka, Kachikhali, Hironpoint, Dublarchar and Nilkamal from September to February through various vessels," he said.Nazmul Azam Devid, general secretary of Tour Operators Association, said, "This year many tourists will easily cross the Padma Bridge by road and flock to the Sundarban of the eastern divisions every day."On May 31, the Forest Department announced a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarban starting from June 1.These three months are the breeding season for most species of fish, and hence the department enforced the ban. The ban was effective till August 31.