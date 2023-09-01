100kg shrimp seized in Sundarban







KOYRA, KHULNA, Aug 31: Forest officials of Kobadak Station under Satira Range in Koyra Upazila of the district on Thursday seized 100 kilogram (kg) of shrimp, one boat, one bottle of poison and prohibited nets.They seized these in the Arpangasiya River in the upazila.Mobarak Hossain, station officer of the Kobadak Station under West Sundarban, confirmed this information.Sensing their presence fishermen manages to flee.Assistant Conservator of Forests of the Satira Range KM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury said, the preparation of a case under the Forest Act is underway.The seized shrimps were destroyed.