Feni Debate Forum gets new body

Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:15 PM
Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

FENI, Aug 31: The new executive committee of Feni Debate Club was announced on Thursday in the district, making Abu Sufian Noman president and Sayma Ahmed Chowdhury general secretary.

At an emergency meeting, the new committee has been formed for the next one year 2023-24.

Mujahidul Islam Joy has been made vice-president, Ahmad Arafat Rizvi organising secretary, Arif Ishtiaq office secretary, Rokaiya Jahan finance secretary, Sheikh Mahmud Hasan training and workshop affairs secretary, Abida Islam publicity and IT secretary, Md Faisal college secretary, Tanisa Mahjabin education and pathchakra secretary, Sajjadul Islam Asir cultural secretary, and Raihanul Amin school secretary.

Tanzidul Islam Sakib, Sabrina Sobhan and Sufian Siddi were named as executive members.   

Feni Debate Forum has been working since 2019 to spread debate movement in the district. This is the second executive committee.


