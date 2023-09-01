Four people murdered, one stabbed in five districts







TEKBAF, COX'S BAZAR: A man was reportedly stabbed to dead by his drug addict son for not giving him money to buy drugs in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmed, 50, son of Thanda Miah, a resident of Moulvipara area under Ward No. 8 of Teknaf Sadar Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Teknaf Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaur Rahman said the deceased's son Md Parvej, 22, is a drug addict and he often used to quarrel with his father over money to buy drugs.



On Tuesday afternoon, Parvej asked for some money from Bashir Ahmed. When Bashir Ahmed denied giving him the money, Parvej locked into a fight with his father and at one stage of the fight, the drug addict son stabbed him with a sharp knife and fled the scene, leaving Bashir critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed Bashir Ahmed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin Majumder confirmed the incident, adding that drives are going on to arrest the accused and legal action would be taken in this regard.



LAXMIPUR: A college girl was stabbed allegedly by her stalker in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The victim, a student of Laxmipur Government College, is now undergoing treatment at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.



Dr Md Anwar Hossain, residential medical officer of the hospital said, "She has suffered a severe head wound. Although she is currently out of danger, we can only assess her situation once the CT scan is done on Wednesday."



According to the victim's family, one Tanjid Ahmed Riyan, a resident of Kaluhazi Road area in the district town, used to stalk her on her way to college. They recently informed his family about the issue, for which he got angry.



Quoting the witnesses, the victim's uncle said on Tuesday, when the girl went out of her house to go to college, Riyan began hurling brickbats targeting her head when she was near Samad School intersection.



"He then stabbed my niece in her head in the company of some 10 to 12 cohorts," he said.



"We want justice over this attack on my daughter," demanded the victim's mother.



Laxmipur Sadar Model PS OC Mosleh Uddin said no written complaint was filed till 9 pm in this regard.



The OC said, "We have asked the victim's family to file a written complaint. We are trying to arrest those involved in the attack."



Laxmipur Government College Principle Mohammad Mahabubul Karim said, "We have already sent a team of teachers to the hospital to look after the girl."



ISHWARDI, PABNA: A housewife was reportedly beaten to death by her neighbour over a trivial matter in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Moyna Khatun, 45, wife of Rejaul Karim, a resident of Mashuria Kamarpara area under Ishwardi Municipality.



The deceased's son Momin Hossain said, "On Monday night, an argument took place between my sister Nishi and one neighbour Rony Hossain and his wife Shila over money dealings.



At one stage of the argument, the couple along with their six cohorts started abusing my mother and beat her with lethal weapons.



At that time, when me and my sister tried to protect my mother they also beat us."



"We took my mother to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex first, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as her condition deteriorated further. Later on, my mother succumbed to her injuries on the way to the RMCH at around 1 am," he said.



"They killed my mother, we made a complaint with the PS and we demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," Momin added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ishwardi Biplob Kumar Goswami said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the ASP added.



RAJSHAHI: A man was allegedly killed by his wife after three days of their marriage in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 31, a resident of Sainpara Village under Basupara Union.



According to police and local sources, the deceased Abdur Razzak got married with one Shapla Khatun, 18, daughter of Shukurdi of Mohanpur Upazila in the district, 25 August last.



After three days of the marriage, Shapla Khatun strangled her husband Abdur Razzak to death at around 11 pm on Monday.



Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident

The OC said the body has been recovered and sent to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Shapla Khatun, the only accused in the murder, has also been arrested in this connection and sent to the jail, the OC added.



MADARIPUR: A housewife, who was tactfully poisoned allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district a week back, died at Madaripur Sadar Hospital on Monday afternoon.



Deceased Shanta Akhter was the daughter of Habibur Khan of Karadi Village under Ghatmajhi Union in the upazila.



According to local and the deceased's family sources, Shanta got married with Saiful Hawlader, son of Akkas Hawlader of Sanmandi area in Kalkini Upazila of the district, about three years back. Saiful got involved in an extramarital affair with a woman recently. Following this, the couple often locked into altercations with each other.



As a sequel to it, Saiful took Shanta to visit the Arial Khan Bridge in the morning of August 20, and tactfully made her drink poison mixed cold drinks there, which left Shanta seriously sick.



Sensing the matter, locals rescued Shanta and admitted her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital. Following the deterioration of her condition, she was then shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, from where she was sent back to home after two days.



Later on, she was again admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital on August 24 as her condition deteriorated further.



Shanta died there at around 3 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Madaripur Sadar PS OC Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



