Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for raping housewife at Porsha

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Aug 31: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment on charge of raping a housewife in Porsha Upazila in 2020.

Naogaon District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Mehedi Hasan Talukder handed down the verdict in the morning.

The condemned convict is Abdul Halim, 36, hails from Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District. An arrest warrant was issued against him as he was absconding at the time of the verdict.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he will have to suffer six more months in jail.
Mokbul Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Halim went to the victim's house in Khadkhora Village of the upazila as a guest on May 9 in 2020. Later on, he forcibly raped the housewife at night after he called in her to give him drinking water.

A case was filed by the victim with Porsha Police Station accusing Halim.

After that, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



