Fair for pregnant women held at Saghata

GAIBANDHA, Aug 31: A day-long fair for the wives and mothers in-law was held on the premises of Bharatkhali Union Health and Family Welfare Centre under Saghata Upazila in the district on Wednesday.SKS Foundation, an NGO, arranged the fair under Mamota Project being implemented by the NGO in cooperation with Save the Children with the financial support of KOICA (Korean International Cooperation Agency).The theme of the fair was 'Say No to Home Delivery, Ensure Institutional Delivery'.A discussion meeting was also held marking the fair. Local lawmaker Mahmud Hasan Ripon addressed the function as the chief guest.Presided over by local Union Parishad Chairman Md Faruk Hossain, Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Prosenjeet Pronoy Misra, Upazila Family Planning Officer Md Zakirul Islam, representative of Save the Children here Dr Shamima Bilkis, deputy director of SKS Foundation Khadakar Zahid Sarwar, Upazila Coordinator of the project Harun-or-Rashid addressed the function, among others.The speakers, in their speech, emphasized institutional delivery in lieu of home delivery to check child and mortality rate in the country.They also urged the staff of the health, family planning department and the project to conduct awareness activity among the pregnant women, their mothers in-law and guardians so that the delivery activity was not done at home.