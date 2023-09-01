Seven minors among 8 drown







SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor girl drowned in a waterlogged agricultural land in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.



The incident took place near Brac Office in Taraf Bajit Village under Jamalpur Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mawa Akhter, 2, daughter of Monaid Mia alias Gatu, a resident of the area.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Mawa Akhter was playing on their house yard at noon.



At one stage of playing, he fell in a waterlogged agricultural land next to the house while her family members were unaware of it.



Later o, the family members found her body after a long search and recovered it.



Jamalpur Union Parishad (UP) Member Sumanta Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Mamudnagar Village under Bokainagar Union of the upazila in the evening.



The deceased were identified as Shrabani Akhter, 10, daughter of Nurul Islam, and Maisha Akhter, 7, daughter of Ripon.



Both of them were residents of Mamudpur Village and cousin sisters in relation. Shrabani was a fourth grader at Sheikh Khamir Uddin Government Primary School while Maisha was a second grader.



According to local and the deceased's family sources, Shrabani and Maisha fell in a pond behind the house in the area in the evening while their family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members rescued the girls from the pond after a search and rushed them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



The deceased's cousin brother Ashraful Haque Mahin confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a water body in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Chandrapur Village under the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Maha, 6, daughter of Afizur Rahman, a resident of Chandrapur Village in the upazila.



It was known that the girl drowned in a water body adjacent to the village in the afternoon while she was taking bath in it along with her two friends.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Shantiganj Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Shantiganj Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Afrin Akter confirmed the incident.



HABIGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rifat Ahmed, 3, son of Minhaz Mia, a resident of Pail Village in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Rifat slipped into a pond next to the house at around 10 am while he was playing beside it.



Later on, the family members rescued him in an unconscious condition from the pond and rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Acting Officer-in-Charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.



JHENIDAH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 2, son of Jahidul Islam, a resident of Barokamarkundu Village in the upazila.



It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was walking along its bank at around 1 pm.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took Abdur Rahman to Jhenidah Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



SALTTHA, FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



Deceased Hafsa was one and a half years old and daughter of Md Jahangir Mridha of Shihipur Village under Bhawal Union.



According to the deceased's family, the child slipped into the pond while playing on the bank of it.



Family members rescued her and took her to Saltha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Sub-Inspector of Saltha PS Rayhan confirmed the matter and said that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly woman drowned in a pond at Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Safeda Begum, 84, a resident of Barodadpur Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.



Parbatipur UP Chairman Moazzem Hossain said the woman drowned in a pond next to her house in the afternoon while she was taking a bath in it.



Later on, local people recovered her body from the pond, the UP chairman added.



