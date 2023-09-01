Top Turkish diplomat to propose to Moscow to resume grain deal in original form







"Turkey has repeatedly said that it stands for resuming the grain corridor in its original format involving parties to the Istanbul agreements.



It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue its participation in the grain deal, which was reached a year ago to ensure safe exports of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The deal also provided for creating conditions for exporting farming products and fertilizers from Russia.



Moscow explained its withdrawal from the deal by the non-implementation of the part of the deal related to Russian exports to the global market.



Later, the Russian defense ministry warned that following the termination of the grain deal from midnight on July 20, Moscow will view all ships sailing across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as shipping military cargoes and their flag countries will be considered as involved in the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev's side.



Apart from that, several maritime areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea international waters were declared temporarily dangerous for navigation. �TASS



