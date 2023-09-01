Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak







Wallace, who helped lead Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.



Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but the former Norwegian prime minister's contract was extended by another year.

The departure of the popular Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London's support for Ukraine.



In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defence to make spending cuts.



"The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people," he wrote.



"I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out."



Meanwhile, Former energy minister Grant Shapps replaced Ben Wallace on Thursday as Britain's defence minister, a surprise move that reaffirmed London's support for Ukraine while raising questions over his lack of experience of the military.



Shoring up his team before a national election expected next year and after Wallace resigned, Sunak will likely deploy Shapps' talent for media communication in his efforts to overturn opposition Labour's lead in the opinion polls.



"I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation's security. And continuing the UK's support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin's barbaric invasion," Shapps said on X after his appointment was announced by the government.



Britain, a key defence supplier for Ukraine, is trying to increase its production of weaponry, particularly artillery shells, to try to help Kyiv push back Russian forces and replenish its own stockpiles.



Moscow has condemned Britain's military help to Ukraine, saying it is only extending the conflict.



Several lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party expressed surprise over the appointment of Shapps, questioning his experience in military affairs. �REUTERS



