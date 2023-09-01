

England win against New Zealand in T20 opener



The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9.



Left-arm quick Luke Wood also took three wickets, following an expensive first over of the match that saw him hit for three sixes, on his way to 3-37.

Carse, playing at his home Durham ground, told Sky Sports: "It was obviously a great start to my T20 career. It was awesome to play in front of a home crowd at Durham and put in a good performance for the team.



"I tried to stick to my strengths, hitting the top of the stumps."



Twenty20 world champions England made light of the chase, finishing on 143-3 with six overs to spare, as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series.



They lost dangerman Jonny Bairstow to just the second ball of their innings, when he edged New Zealand captain Tim Southee to slip, but otherwise England had few alarms.



Dawid Malan made 54 off 42 balls and Harry Brook an unbeaten 43 before Liam Livingstone ended the match in style by hooking Adam Milne high over deep square-leg.



Brook, a controversial omission from England's squad for the upcoming defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India, struck three sixes in his 27-ball stay, including a soaring pull off Southee.



England captain Jos Buttler was delighted by his team's all-round performance.



"To take the wickets we did after (Finn) Allen hit those three sixes in the first over was brilliant," he said.



"Carse bowled with great skill and good pace. He stood up and took his opportunity. Wood, as well, after that first over, did brilliantly."



Turning to the batting, he added: "Malan is a class player, he has been for a long time. He has been very consistent at No 3 in the T20s and done well in the ODI format. We know what a top player he is."



England won the match in the field, with Glenn Phillips (41) and hard-hitting opener Allen (21) the only New Zealand batsmen to pass 20.



After New Zealand lost the toss, Allen launched the innings with three sixes in the opening over from Wood -- a straight drive followed by two shots high over the legside.



But Wood, briefly removed from the attack by Buttler, returned to have Devon Conway (3) caught behind on the drive by the wicketkeeper to leave New Zealand 25-1 in the fourth over.



Carse then bowled the dangerous Allen (21) with a nip-backer.



New Zealand slumped to 49-4 before Phillips revived the innings only to be well caught in the deep by Sam Curran off Wood.

The series continues at Old Trafford on Friday. �AFP



