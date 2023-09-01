Men's hockey team go down to Malaysia







The winners' led the first half by 6-2 goals.



Earlier, in the group phase matches Bangladesh made a frustrating start in their group phase matches losing to India and Pakistan by a massive margin of 15-1 goals and 15-6 goals respectively.

With this Bangladesh hockey team conceded forty goals and scored twelve goals from their two matches.



Although the national team playing the new format like five-a-side hockey but the boys in red and green is finding their confidence match by match and even if they lose the match, they are also gradually improving match by match. �BSS



