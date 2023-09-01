Video
Friday, 1 September, 2023
Sports

School Handball results on third day

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Seven more boys' and six more girls' section matches of Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') Tournament were decided on the third day (Thursday) at two separate venues in the city.

In the day's boys' section matches held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Manarat Dhaka Int'l School, Cambrian chool and College, Model Academy , Narida Govt. High School, Motijheel Govt. Boys' High School Sunnydale and BAF Shaheen School and College won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

While in the girls' section matches held at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Girls College, Dhaka Cantonment Girls College, Shaheed Police Smrity College, Motijheel Model School and College, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and Sunnydale won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

Twenty four teams, split into eight groups, are taking part in the boys' section while 19 teams, divided in six groups, are competing in the girls' section of the week-long meet.     �BSS


