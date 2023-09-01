TT team leaves for Korea today







The Bangladesh Table Tennis team will leave here for South Korea today (Friday) to participate in the 26th Asian Table Tennis Championship from September 3-10.A total of eight players -- four of men's and equal number of women's -- will compete in the tournament.The men's players are Muhtasim Ahmed Hriday, Ramhim Lyon Bom, Imrul Kayes Imon and Nafiz Iqbal while the four women's players are Sonam Sultana Soma, Sadia Rahman Mou, Rahima Akhter and Khai Khai Sai Marma.Bangladesh will participate in all the seven events of the championship. The seven events are men's team, women's team, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. �BSS