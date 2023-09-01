Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's women cricketers awarded match fee parity with men

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

LONDON, AUG 31: England's women cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The pay increase, which follows similar moves in New Zealand and India, will take effect immediately, beginning with the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday.

The change was recommended by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report in June, which said "women receive an embarrassingly small amount compared to men".

The report said match fees for the England women's team were a quarter of those paid to the men's team for white-ball games while the figure was just 15 percent for Tests.

ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould said the recent "thrilling" Ashes series against Australia, watched by record-breaking crowds, showed the growing popularity of the women's game.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes and -- with the investments we are making and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world -- we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest-earning female athletes in UK team sports," he said.

"However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."
Australia retained the Ashes after the multi-format series ended in a draw.

England captain Heather Knight described the equalising of match fees as "fantastic to see".

"The direction of travel for the women's game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play and I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game," she added.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan crush Nepal in Asia Cup
England win against New Zealand in T20 opener
Men's hockey team go down to Malaysia
School Handball results on third day
Viacom18 nets Indian cricket broadcast rights for $721 mn
TT team leaves for Korea today
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins today
Marsh leads Australia to crushing win over SA


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft