Lukaku fever sweeps Rome as in-form Milan come to town







Belgium striker Lukaku might have only signed on loan for a season from Chelsea but that did not matter to the thousands of fans who caused chaos at Ciampino airport on Tuesday.



Flares were lit, chants were belted out and cars were damaged by supporters clambering up to catch a glimpse of Lukaku exiting the plane of Roma's American chairman Dan Friedkin.

Around 50,000 supporters tracked Friedkin online as he flew his own aircraft from England to pick Lukaku up in Brussels and then down to Rome.



It was the sort of showbiz entrance that would have made Silvio Berlusconi proud, and no matter if Lukaku is a Chelsea outcast -- as one banner at Ciampino made clear the 30-year-old has already been crowned the "new king of Rome".



Billionaire businessman Friedkin, who lent his own Spitfire planes for the Hollywood blockbuster film Dunkirk, has an eye for the spectacular.



Two years ago he confounded everyone by hiring Jose Mourinho completely out of the blue and last summer Roma unveiled talisman Paulo Dybala in front of light shows and the fascistic headquarters of fashion house Fendi nicknamed the 'Square Colosseum'.



Lukaku's arrival is a big boost to Roma not just because they had unsuccessfully rattled through a host of candidates for striker Tammy Abraham's long-term knee injury left them with only Andrea Belotti as a starting centre-forward but also because the season has got off to a less than promising start.



Mourinho's team have picked up one point from their first two matches and were a rare combination of both unlucky and awful in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Verona.



And there were few reasons to be optimistic for Friday's visit of in-form Milan, especially with Dybala a doubt with yet another thigh knock.



Mourinho said last week that Roma are not in the battle for Serie A's Champions League places but should Lukaku stay injury free and committed he has enough firepower to change that assessment. �AFP



