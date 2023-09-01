Video
Zhang makes history to send Ruud crashing out of US Open

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

NEW YORK, AUG 31: Zhang Zhizhen sent fifth seed Casper Ruud crashing out of the US Open on Wednesday, creating tennis history by becoming the first man from China to beat a top-five player.

The 26-year-old from Shanghai ranked 67th in the world produced the match of his life to defeat last year's US Open finalist 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 in 3hr 19min. vZhang's victory was the first time any male Chinese player has beaten a player ranked in the world's top five.

Zhang will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the third round on Friday, bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. "First of all, with the COVID situation, it's tough to get outside. Then everything is tough," Zhang said.    �AFP


