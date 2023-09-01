Video
Wozniacki stuns Kvitova to reach US Open third round

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

NEW YORK, AUG 31: Caroline Wozniacki's fairytale return to Grand Slam tennis carried her into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as the former world number one upset 11th seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Wozniacki, who only returned to tennis in August after retiring following the Australian Open in 2020 to start a family, booked her place in the last 32 with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory over the Czech Republic's Kvitova.

"I mean, being out here in Arthur Ashe Stadium night session playing in front of a packed crowd, I mean, this couldn't be better," an elated Wozniacki said after her win.

"It's a dream come true. If you'd asked me three years ago I'd have said, 'I'll never be back here playing on this court.' But to be back and to beat to the world number 11 feels very, very special.

"As soon as I came here over a week ago, I already instantly felt so comfortable in these courts and knew that I could play some great tennis and I'd be dangerous in the draw."

The 33-year-old from Denmark, a US Open finalist in 2009 and 2014, will face world number 433 Jennifer Brady in the third round on Friday.    �AFP


