Friday, 1 September, 2023
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The World Bank approved $200 million loan to Bangladesh on Wednesday to help improve primary healthcare services for treatment, prevention and referral for common illnesses like mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, and medical waste management in Dhaka North, South , Chattogram City, Savar and Tarabo city areas.

Particularly, to prevent dengue, the project will introduce a climate-based dengue early warning system and outbreak response capacities as well as take measures to clear breeding sites and control its spread in city areas.

The Urban Health, Nutrition and Population Project will establish a network of primary health centers offering a broad range of health, nutrition, and population services along with a direct referral system with secondary and tertiary-level facilities.

About 2.5 million children under 5 in these urban areas will receive services, the project document said.

"Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in improving healthcare, particularly in rural areas," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"But urban areas have limited public healthcare facilities. Hence, the poor and slum dwellers are often forced to turn to more expensive private healthcare services.

Further, with high population density, climate change, and rapid urbanization, new health challenges are emerging, including an increase of dengue cases, infectious and non-communicable diseases."

The project will improve antenatal services for women, with a target of over 250,000 women receiving at least four checkups during pregnancy. It will also support hypertension screening and follow-up of about 1.3 million adults.

To reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on medical care for the poor people, the project will renovate selected existing public health facilities, including government outdoor dispensaries, and family planning clinics.

The project will also focus on environmental health and preventive services like mosquito control, medical waste management, and behavior change communication to promote healthy lifestyles to prevent illnesses and mitigate the effects of climate change and air pollution on human health.  

It will support the development and implementation of a multi-sectoral strategy to manage infectious disease outbreaks in cities and municipalities.

"The impact of climate change on mosquito-borne and infectious diseases is often overlooked. An overreliance on fogging or spraying targeting adult mosquitoes and untargeted larval control is not an efficient use of resources," said Iffat Mahmud, Senior Operations Officer at the World Bank and Task Team Leader for the Project.

"As mosquito lifecycle is influenced by climatic conditions, the project will strengthen the mosquito control laboratory and build capacities to implement innovative mosquito control measures and other community-based interventions."

The credit which provides concessional financing, and has a 30-year repayment term with a five-year grace period.



