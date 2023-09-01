VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July







VAT collection grew by 21.51 percent to Tk7,654 crore in July. With this NBR's total revenue growth in the first month of the ongoing fiscal year hit 15.38 percent higher in year on year.



In July FY23, that is in July last year VAT growth was 10.58 percent year on year basis, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) data. In July last year, this collection was Tk6,299 crore.

Besides, Comilla, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Dhaka East, Dhaka South, Rangpur and Jessore Commissionerates have done relatively well in July in the current fiscal year, with all of them achieving double digit growth rates.



This achievement has also brought about a positive change in terms of total revenue growth. NBR's total revenue growth in the first month of the ongoing fiscal year hit 15.38 percent higher in Y-o-Y.



Among the three divisions of NBR, the Customs Division has grown by 13.70 percent and Income Tax by 9.65 percent in July. That means year on year, Tk1,355 crore more was collected.



Data analysis revealed that large taxpayers unit (LTU) VAT Commissionerate is at the top in VAT collection for July.



The total collection of LTU was Tk3,561 crore, Tk860 crore more than FY23.The growth of this commissionerate is 31.86 percent, which is a record in VAT collection in recent times.



Specifically, the cigarette sector generates the highest VAT. The total collection in this sector was Tk1,211 crore, 25.92 percent higher than last year.



Other significant sectors such as mobile operators growth recorded 28.40 percent, petroleum gas 160.70 percent, petroleum products at 34.46 percent, ceramic tiles at 16.14 percent, commercial floor space 14 .19 percent and procurement services growth at 21.95 percent.



On the other hand, in VAT deduction at source (VDS) the growth was 12.68 percent. VAT in the sweet sector fell from 15 percent to 7.5 percent in FY24.



This means that total VAT collection in this sector has not decreased, but rather increased. VAT collection from sweet shops has increased by 28 percent in Y-o-Y.



It is noted that despite various challenges in the economy, VAT division has seen the highest growth of 16 percent in the last FY23 as well.



