Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

In the first month of the current fiscal year (FY24), collection of value added tax (VAT) has shown the largest growth among the three other main revenue-generating sectors.

VAT collection grew by 21.51 percent to Tk7,654 crore in July. With this NBR's total revenue growth in the first month of the ongoing fiscal year hit 15.38 percent higher in year on year.

In July FY23, that is in July last year VAT growth was 10.58 percent year on year basis, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) data. In July last year, this collection was Tk6,299 crore.

Besides, Comilla, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Dhaka East, Dhaka South, Rangpur and Jessore Commissionerates have done relatively well in July in the current fiscal year, with all of them achieving double digit growth rates.

This achievement has also brought about a positive change in terms of total revenue growth. NBR's total revenue growth in the first month of the ongoing fiscal year hit 15.38 percent higher in Y-o-Y.

Among the three divisions of NBR, the Customs Division has grown by 13.70 percent and Income Tax by 9.65 percent in July. That means year on year, Tk1,355 crore more was collected.

Data analysis revealed that large taxpayers unit (LTU) VAT Commissionerate is at the top in VAT collection for July.

The total collection of LTU was Tk3,561 crore, Tk860 crore more than FY23.The growth of this commissionerate is 31.86 percent, which is a record in VAT collection in recent times.

Specifically, the cigarette sector generates the highest VAT. The total collection in this sector was Tk1,211 crore, 25.92 percent higher than last year.

Other significant sectors such as mobile operators growth recorded 28.40 percent, petroleum gas 160.70 percent, petroleum products at 34.46 percent, ceramic tiles at 16.14 percent, commercial floor space 14 .19 percent and procurement services growth at 21.95 percent.

On the other hand, in VAT deduction at source (VDS) the growth was 12.68 percent. VAT in the sweet sector fell from 15 percent to 7.5 percent in FY24.

This means that total VAT collection in this sector has not decreased, but rather increased. VAT collection from sweet shops has increased by 28 percent in Y-o-Y.

It is noted that despite various challenges in the economy, VAT division has seen the highest growth of 16 percent in the last FY23 as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases
VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July
Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers
US may increase investment in Bangladesh: FinMin
MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further
European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data
WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic
Eurozone inflation stagnates in August


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft