Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:12 PM
Home Business

Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

Helen Keller, a leading global organization dedicated to preventing blindness and promoting eye health, has partnered with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signing a MoU to address a pressing public health issue in Bangladesh - vision problems among garment workers.

The joint initiative aims to integrate comprehensive eye care services within health facilities managed by BGMEA, ultimately enhancing workers' productivity and well-being.

Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, and Hasina Akhter, Country Director, Helen Keller International, Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at BGMEA complex on Wednesday, says a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Neela Hosna Ara were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

With an estimated 27 million people suffering from moderate to severe visual impairment in Bangladesh, the partnership between Helen Keller and BGMEA seeks to address this issue head-on.

Uncorrected refractive errors are a significant cause of visual impairment, affecting not only workers' daily lives but also their capacity to fulfill their educational and employment potential.

The initiative will focus on the provision of primary eye care services, including basic eye examinations, prescription glasses, and referrals for more complex eye disorders.

The project will involve training clinicians at five BGMEA-affiliated health facilities, equipping them with the necessary tools to provide effective eye care services. A key aspect of this collaboration is assessing the impact of improved eye health on workers' productivity.

A recent study demonstrated that providing eyeglasses to tea pickers led to a significant reduction in product defects and improved overall productivity. The initiative aims to replicate this success within the garment industry.

Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, said, "We are delighted to partner with Helen Keller International in providing eye care services to garment workers in Bangladesh. The initiative will improve the eye health of workers, which in turn will also boost their productivity."

Hasina Akhter, Country Director, Helen Keller International, Bangladesh, said, "Carrying forward the legacy of Helen Keller, through this partnership between BGMEA and Helen Keller International,  we will be able to support the garment workers in eye health care and improve the quality of their life."


