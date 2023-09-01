Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Volume of bilateral trade between Japan and Bangladesh will reach a new height soon, speakers said on Wednesday.

They made their observation in a discussion organised by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), on Wednesday jointly with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to unveil the 2022-JETRO Survey on Business Conditions of Japanese Companies in Asia and Oceania.

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), was present as the chief guest.

IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, attended the event as the special guest. Yuji Ando, Country Representative, JETRO Dhaka, made the keynote presentation on the report.

Lokman appreciated Japan's efforts towards Bangladesh's development and praised the interest of the Japanese investors to invest more.

He gave an update on BIDA's recent work towards making Bangladesh's business climate more investor-friendly.

Ambassador Kiminori emphasised on the need for a joint action plan for a public-private economic dialogue.

He also assured of handling the increasing demand for Japanese visas to the best of their abilities.

The ambassador reiterated Japan's continued commitment and efforts to improve Bangladesh's business environment.

MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam said that Japanese companies had played a crucial role in the economic progress of Bangladesh and the entire Asia and the Oceania region.

He praised JETRO for their regular research and dissemination of the findings.

Despite the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh had become an attractive destination for Japanese companies, with nearly 350 of them investing more than $380 million in total, with Japanese investments in Bangladesh going past $100 million in 2022, said the MCCI president.

The speakers also hoped that the EPA between Japan and Bangladesh would soon become a reality, elevating the bilateral business to newer heights. Bangladesh's exports to Japan could also reach $10 billion by 2030 if business conditions could be improved.

A panel discussion was held during the event. The panelists were MCCI's immediate past President, Nihad Kabir, the Japanese Commerce and Industry Association (JCIA) in Dhaka's President, Tetsuro Kano, Ministry of Commerce's Joint Secretary (FTA-1), Abdus Samad Al Azad, and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (JBCCI) Vice-President, Manabu Sugawara.

Besides, representatives from the government, various member firms of MCCI, the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, the Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka, and JETRO officials attended the event.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases
VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July
Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers
US may increase investment in Bangladesh: FinMin
MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further
European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data
WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic
Eurozone inflation stagnates in August


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft