Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, Aug 31: Europe's main stock markets mostly steadied on Thursday as traders focused on European and US inflation data and what it means for future central bank policy on interest rates.

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in August as there was a smaller drop in energy prices, the EU's official statistics agency said.

Consumer prices reached 5.3 percent this month, although there was also a slowdown in the rise of food and drinks costs.

Analysts said the data increased the chance of the European Central Bank deciding against a further hike to interest rates in the eurozone next month.

That in turn weighed on the euro.

Later Thursday sees the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which will be followed by readings on factory activity and non-farm payrolls for August.

In Asia, China revealed that factory activity shrank again this month while services weakened, which will likely pile further pressure on authorities to press ahead with measures to kickstart the sputtering economy.

Officials have announced a series of pledges to help various sectors -- particularly the property industry -- and there is an expectation that more is on the way.

In the latest measure, local reports Thursday said the central bank is drawing up policies that will make it easier for private firms, including developers, to access funding.

However, analysts say the only thing that will appease investors is a wide-ranging "bazooka" of big spending.

"There remains an undercurrent of optimism regarding additional policy measures anticipated for China," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Nevertheless, tenacious economic apprehensions concerning China persist. The current perspective on China's growth trajectory has become increasingly fixated on the pivotal policy choices that Chinese authorities must navigate."

Fresh data showing the country's manufacturing sector contracted for a fifth straight month in August added to the arguments for more help.

And the need to provide support to the embattled real estate sector was highlighted Wednesday when industry giant Country Garden reported losses of about $6.7 billion for the first half of the year and warned of possible default.

The company's cash flow problems have ignited fears that it could collapse and spread turbulence through China's economy and financial system.

On the corporate front, shares in UBS jumped more than five percent after the bank giant said it would fully absorb the Swiss unit of its recently-swallowed rival Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's largest bank, which was strongarmed into a takeover of its closest domestic rival in March to keep it from going under, said it aimed to complete most of the integration by the end of 2026 following cost cuts of more than $10 billion.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases
VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July
Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers
US may increase investment in Bangladesh: FinMin
MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further
European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data
WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic
Eurozone inflation stagnates in August


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft