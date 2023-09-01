

WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic



WaterAid Bangladesh with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation and iDEA built the facilities under a project styled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" for climate vulnerable people, says a press release.



Students, community members and invited guests were present at the events organised on Monday and Tuesday to hand over the new water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

"Proper operation and maintenance are essential for sustainability of this sanitation complex," WaterAid Bangladesh's Country Director Hasin Jahan, said at the school compound, asking teachers and students to take the lead in supervising the complex.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Chhatak Nurar Jaman Chowdhury pledged that similar modern toilet and safe water facilities would be built in other schools in the area.



At the event on the community clinic complex, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, a Director at WaterAid, pointed out that more than half of the community clinics in the country had lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities.



"We are striving to establish a model for the government to ensure that clean water and sanitation services reach even the remotest and hard-to-reach areas," he said.



Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said, "Sustainable access to safe water is our strategic priority and we are happy to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh."



Modern sanitation and safe water facilities including separate arrangements for girls, have been handed over to Haji Rais Ali Ucchya Bidyalaya (high school) and Rahmatpur Community Clinic in Chhatak, Sunamganj.WaterAid Bangladesh with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation and iDEA built the facilities under a project styled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" for climate vulnerable people, says a press release.Students, community members and invited guests were present at the events organised on Monday and Tuesday to hand over the new water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities."Proper operation and maintenance are essential for sustainability of this sanitation complex," WaterAid Bangladesh's Country Director Hasin Jahan, said at the school compound, asking teachers and students to take the lead in supervising the complex.Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Chhatak Nurar Jaman Chowdhury pledged that similar modern toilet and safe water facilities would be built in other schools in the area.At the event on the community clinic complex, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, a Director at WaterAid, pointed out that more than half of the community clinics in the country had lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities."We are striving to establish a model for the government to ensure that clean water and sanitation services reach even the remotest and hard-to-reach areas," he said.Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said, "Sustainable access to safe water is our strategic priority and we are happy to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh."