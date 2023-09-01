Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Desk

WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic

WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic

Modern sanitation and safe water facilities including separate arrangements for girls, have been handed over to Haji Rais Ali Ucchya Bidyalaya (high school) and Rahmatpur Community Clinic in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

WaterAid Bangladesh with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation and iDEA built the facilities under a project styled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" for climate vulnerable people, says a press release.

Students, community members and invited guests were present at the events organised on Monday and Tuesday to hand over the new water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

"Proper operation and maintenance are essential for sustainability of this sanitation complex," WaterAid Bangladesh's Country Director Hasin Jahan, said at the school compound, asking teachers and students to take the lead in supervising the complex.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Chhatak Nurar Jaman Chowdhury pledged that similar modern toilet and safe water facilities would be built in other schools in the area.

At the event on the community clinic complex, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, a Director at WaterAid, pointed out that more than half of the community clinics in the country had lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

"We are striving to establish a model for the government to ensure that clean water and sanitation services reach even the remotest and hard-to-reach areas," he said.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said, "Sustainable access to safe water is our strategic priority and we are happy to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases
VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July
Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers
US may increase investment in Bangladesh: FinMin
MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further
European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data
WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic
Eurozone inflation stagnates in August


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft