Eurozone inflation stagnates in August

BRUSSLES, Aug 31: Eurozone inflation remained unchanged in August, official data showed Thursday, leaving the European Central Bank faced with a conundrum over whether to continue hiking interest rates amid fears of a deepening economic downturn.The ECB has hiked interest rates to their highest level since May 2001 to tame red-hot inflation, but its president Christine Lagarde has suggested there could be a pause at the next rate-setting meeting on September 14.Analysts don't agree on what the ECB will do. Some avoided making a prediction that the data would not dramatically change the ECB's trajectory, but others said they still expect a hike.Consumer prices reached 5.3 percent in August after a smaller drop in energy prices and despite a slowdown in the rise of food and drinks costs, the EU's statistics agency said.A consensus forecast by analysts compiled by FactSet and Bloomberg had predicted a slight drop in consumer prices to 5.1 percent. �AFP