

Walton Plaza gives Tk 32 lakh assistance to 119 families



In addition, Walton Plaza also waived the remaining installments of the concerned families, says a press release.



The financial assistances were given under the 'Hire Purchase and Family Protection Policy' of Walton Plaza recently.

Dwelling on this policy, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan said, Walton Plaza's main goals are to provide quality products and services to customers at affordable prices and that's why we initiated the 'hire purchase and family protection policy'.



Till now, total of 119 families have received the financial assistance from Walton Plaza across the country.



He noted that Walton Plaza is the world's only organisation that initiated 'Hire purchase and family protection policy' for those customers who buy products at installment. As social responsibilities and duties towards its customers. Walton Plaza has been conducting this policy, from which general customers are greatly benefited.



Under the hire purchase and family protection policy, protection cards are being issued to those customers who purchase products at installment from any Walton Plaza across the country, Walton Plaza's Brand Manager Owahiduzzaman said.



He added, Walton Plaza is providing financial assistance, ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk300,000 basis on the products' price, to the respective nominee on the death of the buyer during the installment period.



In addition, financial assistances from Tk25,000 to Tk150,000 are being given on the death of a family member of the respective buyers.



In this case, the unpaid installments are being adjusted from the payable financial assistance and then the rest amount is given to the buyer or his/her family.



A hire purchase customer named 'Al-Amin Sharif Munna', who purchased a mixer grinder and an electric fan at installment from Walton Plaza Demra Branch in the capital, has recently received a total of Tk25,000 financial benefits on the sudden death of his wife.



Thanking Walton Plaza authorities for providing the financial assistance, Munna in his reaction said, this initiative proved that Walton is different from others.



Another hire-purchase customer named Rangmala Khatun, a widow and resident of Chawkbazar area in Chattogram, has also received a total of Tk50,000 financial benefit from the local Walton Plaza.



She got the financial assistance on the sudden death of her husband Jashim Uddin, who had purchased a Smart Television at hire purchase from Walton Plaza Chawkbazar branch. She also expressed gratitude to the Plaza authorities for the financial help.



Walton Plaza's hire purchase protection card holders are also getting best services and special benefits like discounts at various renowned organisations such as hospital, diagnostic center, insurance and restaurant across the country.



