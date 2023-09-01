Video
Huawei Fusion Solar Summit for renewable energy

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Business Desk

Huawei Bangladesh Fusion Solar Summit 2023, organized by Huawei South Asia was held at Huawei Bangladesh Academy recently to shed light on the prospects and future of renewable energy in this country.

The attendees discussed the prospects of fusion solar technology and its transformative power and highlighted the collaborative efforts required to take the nation towards a future with sustainable energy in this event, says a press release.

Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director of Huawei South Asia Digital Power Business Department and chief guest Engr. Md. Mijanur Rahman, Member (Planning and Development) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board were present at the event.  

As an industry expert, Govinda Mozumder, General Manager of Sympa Solar Ltd, shared his practical insights. More than 120 industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders participated in the event.

Liang Weixing (Jack), Managing Director of Huawei South Asia Digital Power Business Department, said: "Renewable energy is the need of the hour.

By the end of June 2023, globally we had helped our customers generate 845.5 billion kWh of green power and save 35.5 billion kWh of electricity.

Huawei has been relentlessly working to create a better world by introducingleading innovations and intelligent upgrades and we will keep working to make a greener future for Bangladesh using our digital power solutions."

"To make Bangladesh self-reliant in the power sector, we need to shift our focus towards renewables such as solar power. The government is taking multi-faceted steps to drive this.

In addition, concerted efforts from all stakeholders are required to ensure a sustainable energy future for the country.

Huawei's Digital power solutions are adding great value to this cause,"opined Engr. Md. Mijanur Rahman, Member (Planning and Development) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

A series of impactful sessions were also held with a focus on crucial facets of solar technology.

Important topics such as how Fusion Solar Utility Smart PV can optimize power generation and propel the nation's renewable energy pursuits, the significance of energy storage systems in ensuring a stable power supply, and different fusion solar solutions meant for the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors were discussed.


