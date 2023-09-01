Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 September, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL starts foundation course for TAO phase-II

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

MBL starts foundation course for TAO phase-II

MBL starts foundation course for TAO phase-II

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two two-week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) of phase two recently.

A total number of 40 officers participated in the training. Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director & CRO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines of the central bank and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank, says a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank delivered opening remarks at the inaugural program and conducted a session for the participating officers. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, and Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI also present in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $200m loan to help BD fight mosquito-borne diseases
VAT collection grew by 21.51pc to Tk 7,654cr in July
Helen Keller, BGMEA to enhance eye care for garment workers
US may increase investment in Bangladesh: FinMin
MCCI, JETRO see BD-Japan business co-op to grow further
European stock markets steady, euro down on inflation data
WaterAid gives WASH facilities to school, community clinic
Eurozone inflation stagnates in August


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Rajbari
12 burnt in gas cylinder explosion on fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Over hundred houses devoured in Jamuna in Bogura
Sri Lanka pays back $100m loan to Bangladesh
Jamuna flows above danger level in Sirajganj
Teenager dies from snake bite in Faridpur
BCL grand rally: DMP issues traffic directives
Father, daughter killed, mother, son injured being hit by truck in Bagerhat
BCL’s grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today
Ronaldinho denies crypto scam in Brazil congressional hearing
Most Read News
AC bus catches fire in Agargaon
Last working day of Chief Justice
26,242 passed in 17th NTRCA written exam, viva likely in Sept
52 killed as multistorey building catches fire in South Africa
Defamatory posts against Taposh: Probe report on Oct 10
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
Momen holds talk with Lavrov in Dhaka on Sept 7
Newborn stolen from DMCH's maternity ward
Keep judiciary free of political influence: Chief Justice
Two motorcyclists killed being hit by truck in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft