Nagad offers Jawan movie tickets on Add Money from Bank, Card

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

'Nagad', a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to win tickets for "Jawan" movie, a starrer of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on doing Add-Money transaction of BDT 2,000 or more to their Nagad wallets from banks and cards.  

To get a chance to win movie tickets, a 'Nagad' wallet holder has to go to the "Add Money" option from his or her 'Nagad' app and needs to select "Bank to Nagad" or "Card to Nagad".

Following that they will choose their respective banks and/or Mastercard or VISA and add BDT 2,000 or more to their 'Nagad' wallets. The MFS operator has a partnership with 36 leading banks in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The campaign commenced from today, September 1, will remain valid till September 15, next. Nagad customers will get the opportunities to win thousands of movie tickets during the campaign period. A pair of tickets will be given to each winner to enjoy the movie with their loved ones.  

This campaign is open for all full profile and active 'Nagad' account users.

To accelerate the country's transition to a cashless society, 'Nagad' has so far launched quite a few mega payment campaigns, like the recently ended BMW campaign.

At present, a mobile recharge campaign is going on that offers customers an opportunity to win a sedan car every week on a mobile recharge of BDT 50 or more. The mega campaign will continue till 30 September, 2023.


