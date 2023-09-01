

City Bank wins top bank’s award from BB



Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of the bank has received the award from central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Tuesday, says a press release.



NurunNahar, Deputy Governor, Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Governor and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the award ceremony.

This rating by Bangladesh Bank reflects the bank's good performances in five indicators, which include Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Core Banking Sustainability and financial inclusion.



