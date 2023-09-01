Video
Friday, 1 September, 2023
Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

City Bank wins top bank’s award from BB

City Bank has been awarded as a top bank in the 'Sustainability Rating' given by Bangladesh Bank for 2022. This latest award including, City Bank is the winner of the award for three consecutive years.

Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of the bank has received the award from central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Tuesday, says a press release.

NurunNahar, Deputy Governor, Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Governor and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the award ceremony.

This rating by Bangladesh Bank reflects the bank's good performances in five indicators, which include Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Core Banking Sustainability and financial inclusion.


