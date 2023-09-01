Video
Home Business

EBL joins Trust Bank and Ria to boost remittance service

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Trust Bank Ltd for Ria's money transfer service. Ria is a globally prominent money transfer company (MTO), incorporated in USA and listed in NASDAQ while Trust Bank is their local agent in Bangladesh.

EBL's partnership with Trust Bank and Ria, aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis across the globe where Ria has widespread presence.

Humaira Azam, Managing Director and CEO, Trust Bank and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at EBL Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

A.K.M. Nazmul Hossain, Country Manager- Bangladsh, Ria Money Transfer also attended the signing event.

 From Trust Bank Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, DMD and CBO; Mohammad Masud Shahjahan, Head of Treasury and NRB Division; Md. Rashidul Islam, SAVP, NRB Division; and from EBL Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury, FIs and Offshore Banking; Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, Head of International Business; Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Head of Remittance Business; Md. Jahangir Alam, Senior Manager of Business Development and Remittance were present on the occasion among others.

Ria has earned widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent facilitation of remittances.

With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, Ria has emerged as a reliable and trusted financial partner for the Bangladeshi diaspora.


