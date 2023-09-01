Video
7 moneychangers suspended for selling USD at high rates

Published : Friday, 1 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Bangladesh Bank has suspended the operating licences of seven moneychangers on charges of flouting the rule of selling US dollars in the curb market above the rate set by the Association of Bankers, or ABB, and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association, or BAFEDA,

Explanations from 10 other moneychangers were also sought about their practice of charging additionally to sell US dollars in the curb market.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said the licences of seven currency exchangers were suspended for not adhering to the rules.

"We have instructed the moneychangers that they cannot buy dollars at a rate higher than the declared rate and cannot sell it at more than Tk 1.5 higher than the buying rate.

"It appears a good number of them disregard the instructions, which is why strict actions have been taken," he said.

Bangladesh Bank allowed ABB and BAFEDA to set the rate of US dollars since September last year.

The central bank provisions, however, allow moneychangers to sell US dollars at a maximum rate of Tk 1.5 more per dollar than the rate at which the banks sell the greenbacks.

Since September, licences of a handful of moneychangers have been suspended in a similar fashion for driving the US dollar prices high in the curb market.

Market insiders who spoke to http://bdnews24.com said the dollar price is soaring again as banks and moneychangers have not been receiving an adequate supply of US dollars.

As per the rules set by the central bank, ABB set the margin of US dollars at a maximum of Tk 112.5 for each dollar.

This means that BAFEDA-registered exchangers should be unable to sell US dollars at more than Tk 114.

However, a quick visit to Dhaka's curb market revealed that the US dollar was being sold for Tk 117-118 each.    �bdnews24.com


