

‘Information on ADP projects only a click away’



The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) has developed and introduced the software of electronic project management system (e-PMIS) for Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning.



Secretary, IMED, Abul Kashem Md. Mohiuddin said that the e-PMIS would formally be launched very soon.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop for stakeholders from 15 government agencies on development of e-PMIS software at the NEC Auditorium on the Planning Ministry campus on 31 August 2023.



Md Shamimul Haque, Director (Additional Secretary) of CPTU, presided over the workshop. Dr Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, Additional Secretary, IMED and Arafat Ishtiaque, Procurement Specialist of the World Bank, Dhaka Office, spoke as the special guests at third such workshop for stakeholders of e-PMIS.



Director (Joint Secretary) of CPTU, Md Aknur Rahman PhD, moderated it and made a detailed presentation on various features and benefits of e-PMIS. About 30 participants from 15 government agencies attended the workshop where they spoke on benefits and limitations of the system.



The officers of IMED and CPTU said they would take note of the observations and consider those for making the system more user-friendly.



The e-PMIS developed by CPTU for IMED under the Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP), supported by the World Bank, contains data of all projects implemented under ADP from 1972 up to 2023. It is a knowledge and data bank.



The total number of projects under the present ADP for 2023-24 fiscal is 1383. Up to 31 August 2023, a total of 10 ministries and 57 divisions registered with e-PMIS. The number of project directors who have so far registered is 539. The IMED has been working to bring all ADP projects under e-PMIS.



Until now, a total of 1442 functional users of e-PMIS have been provided training and the number of project directors who have received training on e-PMIS is 848. The e-PMIS portal has been developed by Dohatec New Media, Beximco IT Division and DotGov Solutions LLC, consulting firms, engaged by the CPTU.



The electronic government procurement (e-GP) system developed and introduced by CPTU in 2011 and then gradually implemented across procuring agencies has been acclaimed at home and abroad. The e-PMIS has already been integrated with the e-GP system and iBAS++ of the government.



