Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying

Stocks rose for the second day on Thursday as investors continued to buy prospective shares pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchage (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).At the end of the trading DSEX, the main index of the DSE rose by 6 points to 6,299. DSE Shariah also rose by 1 point to 1,372 compared to the previous day and the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, increased by 1 point to 2,141.However, the 87 companies' share and unit price increased. On the contrary, the price of 67 has decreased.And the price of 163 remains unchanged. The transaction increased to Tk 456.18 crore against Wednesday when the transaction amounted Tk 413.40 crore.The top 10 companies by volume are:- Fu-Wang Food, Eastern Housing, Rupali Life Insurance, Sonali Paper, Emerald Oil, Sea Pearl Beach, RD Food, Khan Brothers PP, Gemini Sea Food, Intraco Refueling.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Daffodil Computer, Fu-Wang Food, Apex Tannery, Eastern Housing, Generation Next, Gemini Sea Food, Intake Ltd., Eastern Insurance, Nettle Insurance and RD Food.Top 10 decliners are: Reliance Insurance, Olympic Accessories, Jute Spinners, Central Pharma, Legacy Footwear, Union Capital, Midas Finance, Aramit Cement, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Libra Infusion.At tne CSE, its overall price index CASPI increased by 18 points to 18,632 points. Fifty-one of the 146 institutions that participated in the market rose in price.On the contrary, the price of 40 has decreased and the price of 55 has remained unchanged. Tk 18.36 crore has been transacted on Thursday. Tk 16.10 crores were traded on Wednesday.