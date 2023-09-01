Up to 20pc off on flights with ShareTrip's WC Campaign







This campaign aims to unite supporters from around the globe in cheering for Bangladesh and will run till October 31, promising an unforgettable journey at an unbeatable value. The campaign has been designed in collaboration with Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL).



And that is just the beginning! Users can further anticipate a series of joyful world cup campaigns that will redefine their overall experience with discounts and excitement that's off the charts!

