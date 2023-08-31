Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs

Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 2,367 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 121,500.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by seven to 576 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.  

Hospitals in Dhaka admitted 899 new dengue patients in this period, and reported five deaths.

The number of new cases outside the capital was 1,468, with two fatalities.

As many as 8,446 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country in the morning, and 4,538 of them were outside Dhaka.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the previous record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest
Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment
US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4
China seeks more engagement, business with BD
BD should accept UN offer on independent inquiries into enforced disappearances: HRW
Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all
If draft Cyber Security Bill is passed it would be a 'black law' like DSA: TIB


Latest News
Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft