Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mira Resnick, is likely to arrive in Dhaka on September 4 to discuss strategic priorities and regional security issues, defence cooperation as Bangladesh and the United States are taking preparations to hold the next round of security dialogue.

General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) are issues likely to come up for discussion as follow up "essential" to enable a closer defence relationship, expand opportunities for defence trade, information haring, and military-to-military cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh, Foreign Ministry observed.
 
"The security dialogue covers a wide range of issues related to partnership between the two countries including strategic priorities and regional security issues, defence cooperation, civilian security cooperation, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and countering violent extremism," according to the Foreign Ministry official.

Resnick oversees the Bureau's Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, which manages over $40 billion annually in government-to-government defence equipment transfers through Foreign Military Sales, Third Party Transfers, and Excess Defence Articles.  

"At the 8th Security Dialogue held between the two countries at US Department of State in April last year, the two sides had "constructive discussions" on defence agreements like GSOMIA and ACSA as the US is keen to enhance security cooperation with Bangladesh," Foreign Ministry official said.

Resnick is also responsible for the Bureau's Office of Security Assistance, which manages approximately $6.5 billion in US security sector assistance annually; coordinates State Department oversight, planning, and input for over $9 billion in the Defence Department security sector assistance programmes and provides State Department input for Department of Defence planning and military activities.  

"However, Bangladesh is likely to reiterate its call to return Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh to face justice. The Rohingya issue may also come up for discussion as a threat in the regional and global contexts," the official said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest
Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment
US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4
China seeks more engagement, business with BD
BD should accept UN offer on independent inquiries into enforced disappearances: HRW
Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all
If draft Cyber Security Bill is passed it would be a 'black law' like DSA: TIB


Latest News
Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft