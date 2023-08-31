US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4







General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) are issues likely to come up for discussion as follow up "essential" to enable a closer defence relationship, expand opportunities for defence trade, information haring, and military-to-military cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh, Foreign Ministry observed.



"The security dialogue covers a wide range of issues related to partnership between the two countries including strategic priorities and regional security issues, defence cooperation, civilian security cooperation, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and countering violent extremism," according to the Foreign Ministry official.

Resnick oversees the Bureau's Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, which manages over $40 billion annually in government-to-government defence equipment transfers through Foreign Military Sales, Third Party Transfers, and Excess Defence Articles.



"At the 8th Security Dialogue held between the two countries at US Department of State in April last year, the two sides had "constructive discussions" on defence agreements like GSOMIA and ACSA as the US is keen to enhance security cooperation with Bangladesh," Foreign Ministry official said.



Resnick is also responsible for the Bureau's Office of Security Assistance, which manages approximately $6.5 billion in US security sector assistance annually; coordinates State Department oversight, planning, and input for over $9 billion in the Defence Department security sector assistance programmes and provides State Department input for Department of Defence planning and military activities.



"However, Bangladesh is likely to reiterate its call to return Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh to face justice. The Rohingya issue may also come up for discussion as a threat in the regional and global contexts," the official said.



