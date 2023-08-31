China seeks more engagement, business with BD







"China seeks more engagements, business with Bangladesh, in line with the idea it creates the readiness of visa facilitation measures and more round-trip flights between the two countries to further "promote in-depth understanding and friendship" between the two peoples," Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said in a media release.



As assured by its government time and again, China is committed to open its door wider to the world, it said.

"Till the end of this year, there will be no need to leave fingerprints at the Embassy counter desk for those who apply for single and double entry business (M), tourism (L), family visit (Q2), transit (G), and crew (C) visas," the Chinese Embassy said.



"The Johannesburg meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping charted the future road map for betterment of bilateral relations," it said.



They jointly made the decision to further strengthen people-to-people contact and deepen cultural exchanges, it added.



However, according to China's new regulations, travelers bounding for China are no longer required to take COVID-19 PCR or ATR test before boarding, valid from August 30. The declarations of test result to China Customs upon arrival are exempted accordingly.



The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh also issued a notice three weeks ago to further facilitate visa application process for Bangladeshi citizens.



Biman Bangladesh Airlines will undertake its maiden flight between Dhaka and Guangzhou on September 14.



Tickets for this route are already open for sale on the company's website.



US-Bangla Airlines will increase its flights heading for Guangzhou from three to five per week.

Taking into account the flights of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, the total amount of direct flights between the two countries will grow to 48 per week from mid-September on, which will meet the need of transportation for nearly 10,000 people on weekly basis, said the Embassy.



Since the beginning of this millennium, in particular the establishment of Bangladesh-China Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2016, the Embassy said, bilateral exchanges in various fields have become increasingly intensive.



