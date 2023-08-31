Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all







In posts on X, known as Twitter until July 2023, and Facebook, Hillary Clinton also described Muhammad Yunus as a 'great humanitarian.'



"Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need," she wrote.

She urged her followers to 'join the movement to demand an end to his persecution' in the posts.



The former US diplomat also attached the open letter, which was sent recently to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by 160 global personalities demanding the suspension of legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus.



Muhammad Yunus is currently facing some cases, including some over allegations of violating labour laws.



United in their stance, US Senator Dick Durbin resonated with Clinton's call to action through a similar post on the same platform.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called upon individuals worldwide to rally behind Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is currently facing a trial related to labour law violations.In posts on X, known as Twitter until July 2023, and Facebook, Hillary Clinton also described Muhammad Yunus as a 'great humanitarian.'"Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need," she wrote.She urged her followers to 'join the movement to demand an end to his persecution' in the posts.The former US diplomat also attached the open letter, which was sent recently to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by 160 global personalities demanding the suspension of legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus.Muhammad Yunus is currently facing some cases, including some over allegations of violating labour laws.United in their stance, US Senator Dick Durbin resonated with Clinton's call to action through a similar post on the same platform.