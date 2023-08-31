Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Diplomatic Correspondent

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called upon individuals worldwide to rally behind Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is currently facing a trial related to labour law violations.
 
In posts on X, known as Twitter until July 2023, and Facebook, Hillary Clinton also described Muhammad Yunus as a 'great humanitarian.'

"Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need," she wrote.

She urged her followers to 'join the movement to demand an end to his persecution' in the posts.

The former US diplomat also attached the open letter, which was sent recently to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by 160 global personalities demanding the suspension of legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus.

Muhammad Yunus is currently facing some cases, including some over allegations of violating labour laws.

United in their stance, US Senator Dick Durbin resonated with Clinton's call to action through a similar post on the same platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Military coup in Gabon, president under house arrest
Dengue: 7 dead, 2,367 more cases recorded in 24hrs
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment
US official Mira Resnick due in city on Sept 4
China seeks more engagement, business with BD
BD should accept UN offer on independent inquiries into enforced disappearances: HRW
Support Dr Yunus in his moment of need, Hillary appeals to all
If draft Cyber Security Bill is passed it would be a 'black law' like DSA: TIB


Latest News
Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 18 positive cases
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft